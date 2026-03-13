Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Sabarimala women entry: Kerala government to take appropriate decision, says CPI(M)

The CPI(M) state secretary was responding to reporters' queries regarding the party and the government's stand on women's entry into Sabarimala.
Last Updated : 13 March 2026, 11:36 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 March 2026, 11:36 IST
India NewsKeralaCPI(M)Sabarimalasabarimala temple

Follow us on :

Follow Us