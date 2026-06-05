Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama cites Islamic ruling amid debate over IUML MLA lighting nilavilakku

<p>Kozhikode: The Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama, the premier council of Sunni-Shafi Islamic scholars in<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kerala"> Kerala</a>, has said Muslims should refrain from ceremonies and practices performed by followers of other religions as part of their religious observances, amid a controversy over a Muslim League MLA lighting a traditional lamp at a function recently.</p>.<p>Perambra MLA Fatima Tahliya, the first woman legislator of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) in the Kerala Assembly, lit the nilavilakku (traditional lamp) while inaugurating a new restaurant in her constituency recently, sparking a debate in Kerala's Muslim socio-political circles over whether a Muslim public representative should participate in such ceremonies.</p>.<p>In a statement issued on June 3, the Samastha Central Mushawara said the lighting of a nilavilakku has long been practised by non-Muslims as a distinct religious ceremony and urged Muslims to exercise caution in such matters while preserving communal harmony.</p>.'Eid not linked to any human event,' says AIMPLB amid boycott calls.<p>Amid the controversy, Samastha leader Abdul Hameed Faizy Ambalakkadavu on Friday shared a Facebook post highlighting the organisation's position on the issue.</p>.<p>"Islamic laws are precise, clear and explicit. Islam strictly instructs believers to show friendship and tolerance towards followers of other faiths. The companions of the Prophet would instruct their families that when a goat was slaughtered and cooked, the first portion should be given to a Jewish neighbour," he said.</p>.<p>"However, Islam has imposed a strong prohibition on following and practising the rituals of other religions," he added.</p>.<p>Faizy said such issues often become controversial in a pluralistic society and noted that some people justify participating in such practices on the grounds that they do not subscribe to the associated religious beliefs.</p>.<p>"On this issue, the authoritative body of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/islam">Islamic scholars</a> representing Kerala's Muslims has issued a religious ruling in terms that leave no room for doubt," he said.</p>.<p>Quoting a statement issued by the Central Mushawara meeting of the Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama held in Kozhikode on June 3, he said the body had called on Muslims to avoid ceremonies and practices that have no basis in Islam and are performed by followers of other religions as part of their religious observances.</p>.<p>"The decision was taken during discussions regarding the ongoing nilavilakku controversy. In specific contexts, the lighting of the nilavilakku has long been practised by non-Muslims as a distinct religious ceremony. If a Muslim engages in such a practice while accepting and basing it upon the Islam-opposed beliefs associated with it by those who perform the ritual, such an act would amount to leaving the fold of Islam," the statement said.</p>.<p>"On the other hand, if it is done without accepting or basing it upon such beliefs, but merely as an act of resembling non-Muslims, then the act is prohibited and sinful," it added.</p>.<p>The statement, however, clarified that using a nilavilakku purely as a source of light is permissible.</p>.<p>"If a person lights and uses a nilavilakku solely for illumination, just as any other lamp is used as a means of obtaining light, then it is permissible," it said.</p>.<p>The Mushawara also urged people to exercise caution while maintaining communal harmony.</p>.<p>"The Mushawara also advised that while preserving the unity and harmony of our country, everyone should exercise caution and not treat such matters lightly," the statement added. </p>