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Homeindiakerala

Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama cites Islamic ruling amid debate over IUML MLA lighting nilavilakku

Samastha Central Mushawara said the lighting of a nilavilakku has long been practised by non-Muslims as a distinct religious ceremony and urged Muslims to exercise caution
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 09:48 IST
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Published 05 June 2026, 09:48 IST
India NewsKeralaIUML

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