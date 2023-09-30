Sangh outfit urges Governor not to approve Kerala Government Land Assignment (Amendment) Bill

"The Government of Kerala has passed the bill in the Kerala Legislative Assembly on September 14, 2023, which empowers the government to regularise the unauthorised construction and land defacement activities carried out in contravention of the condition specified in the patta assigned to the land assignees without considering the ecological importance of Munnar area, its land terrain height from the sea level, earthquake, landslide occurrence possibilities, forest and wild life protection laws," a resolution adopted by the state committee of the BVK on September 27, said.