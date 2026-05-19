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Homeindiakerala

Satheesan's expressive response to query goes viral on social media as 'pookieCM'

Satheesan's viral expression came during a press conference he held recently after being chosen as CM when a reporter asked him about his stance regarding vehicle modifications.
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 16:41 IST
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Published 19 May 2026, 16:41 IST
India NewsKeralaV D SatheesanTrending

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