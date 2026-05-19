Satheesan's expressive response to query goes viral on social media as 'pookieCM'

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: A video of a funny expression by Kerala Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/v-d-satheesan">V D Satheesan</a> to a reporter's query recently regarding his stance on vehicle modifications has gone viral on social media with the hashtag 'pookieCM'.</p>.<p>Satheesan, on Tuesday, explained that it was a young man who asked him that query and out of affection, he showed that expression.</p>.One more hiccup? Kerala sees delay in formal portfolio allocation in newly-sworn in Satheesan govt.<p>The explanation came during an interaction with someone in his office and the video of the same was aired on TV channels.</p>.<p>In the video, Satheesan can be seen saying that, seeing the reporter's face and appearance, he felt an affection for the young man and showed that expression to convey the message "that don't be worried, it will be taken care of".</p>.<p>"It is a desire that the youth have and I told him we will take care of it," the CM said.</p>.<p>He further said that it was an expression which he would show to his daughter or small kids.</p>.<p>Satheesan said that even his daughter showed him a video of the expression with the hashtag 'pookieCM'.</p>.<p>In GenZ slang, 'pookie' is an affectionate pet name or term of endearment.</p>.<p>Satheesan's viral expression came during a press conference he held here recently after being chosen as CM when a reporter asked him about his stance regarding vehicle modifications.</p>.<p>After making the viral expression, the CM told the reporter that if he has said it will be looked into, he will keep his word.</p>.Friends, family recall Kerala CM Satheesan as political brain since student days.<p>"We are here to implement what we said. We are here to make the wishes of the public, including the desires of the youth, a reality. We did not say things merely to get votes," he had said in the press conference.</p>.<p>During his Assembly poll campaign, Satheesan had said that safe modifications of vehicles will be permitted. </p>