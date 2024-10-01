Scribe held for 'defaming' Malayalam actress Shwetha Menon

<p>Kochi: A journalist was arrested here on Tuesday on charges of allegedly defaming Malayalam actress Shwetha Menon on social media.</p>.<p>Ernakulam North Police took into custody T P Nandakumar, known as "Crime" Nandakumar, based on a complaint lodged by the actress recently, for interrogation.</p>.<p>He was booked under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, Kerala Police Act and IT Act and his arrest was recorded later, police said.</p>.Youtubers booked for defaming Malayalam actor-director Balachandra Menon.<p>"As per the complaint, the accused uploaded some objectionable videos of the actress on social media, which amounted to defaming her," police said.</p>.<p>Nandakumar was arrested two years ago on the basis of a complaint filed by his woman colleague, alleging that he persuaded her to produce a fake indecent video linked to a woman minister in the state.</p>