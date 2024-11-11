Seaplane service takes off amid troubled waters in Kerala

Opposition leader V D Satheesan ridiculed that the CPM government was making much hype over the seaplane service even as the left parties opposed it when the previous Congress government led by Oommmen Chandy launched seaplane service in the state in 2013.

Even waterdromes were also set up in the state then by making huge investments. But the project could not be taken forward owing to protest from fishermen expressing concerns that it could affect marine resources. A private firm that ventured into seaplane service in Kerala was also caught up in debt leading to bank attachment of the firm's seaplane.

CPI Alappuzha district secretary and Matsyatozhilali Federation leader T J Anjalose, who had then led the protests, told DH that the seaplane service was now launched without holding any talks with the fishermen.

Various forums of fishermen would be meeting on November 17 to review the present scenario. "In 2013 we objected the seaplane service as it was then planned in Ashtamudi and Vembanad lakes where fishing activities are high. We are not opposed to operating the seaplanes in reservoirs if it does not affect fishermen's livelihood," he said.

Meanwhile, the state forest department was also learnt to have expressed concerns over operating the seaplane close to ecologically sensitive forest areas as it could affect the wildlife. Various forums of environmentalists had also conveyed their concerns to the government.

The tourism minister told reporters that a final plan on the routes would be decided only after detailed discussions with all concerned and addressing the concerns.