Homeindiakerala

Search on for two persons after ship rams fishing boat off Kerala coast; nine rescued

A search operation by the coast guard and fishermen in other fishing boats is on for the missing persons, officials said.
Last Updated : 08 March 2026, 17:06 IST
Published 08 March 2026, 17:06 IST
India NewsKerala

