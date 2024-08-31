Second case against Kerala director Ranjith on male actor's complaint

Kozhikode(Kerala): A second case for a sexual offence has been registered against director Ranjith on a complaint by a male actor in this district, police said on Saturday.

An FIR under sections 377 (unnatural offence) of the IPC and section 66 E (punishment for violation of privacy) of the Information Technology (IT) Act was lodged against the director on Friday night at the Kasaba police station, a senior police officer of the district said.

The complainant actor has alleged that the director called him to a hotel in Bengaluru in 2012, asked him to strip and took his nude photos. The complainant also claimed, before TV channels, that the photos were sent to a well known veteran female actor who has denied the allegation. The first case against Ranjith was under IPC Section 354 (assault or criminal force on woman with intent to outrage her modesty) on a complaint by a female actor from West Bengal regarding an incident which occurred in 2009.