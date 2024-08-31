Another case filed against Kerala filmmaker Ranjith for sexual assault

Kerala police have registered a second sexual assault case against Film director Ranjith on the basis of a complaint lodged by an aspiring actor, news agency ANI reported on Saturday.
The case registered in Kozhikode is the second case against the filmmaker in the wake of the recent Hema Committee report.
The investigation team recorded the statement of the complainant yesterday.
On Friday, a young male actor had complaint against the Kerala filmmaker Ranjith, accusing the director of having forced him to strip naked, besides sexually assaulting him in 2012.
In his complaint, he claimed that Ranjith had invited the victim to a Bengaluru hotel for an audition where he sexually assaulted him. The complainant said he thought it was part of the audition.
Ranjith reportedly assaulted him sexually and the next day morning he offered money to the victim. The actor has filed a complaint to the DGP and SIT will consider it.
Published 31 August 2024, 03:47 IST