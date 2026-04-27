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Septic waste dumped in well at Revolutionary Marxist Party leader’s house in Kozhikode; police launch probe

According to police, the incident took place at the residence of Revolutionary Marxist Party (RMP) leader T P Manojan in Thuneri, Nadapuram.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 07:24 IST
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Published 27 April 2026, 07:24 IST
India NewsKerala

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