<p>Kozhikode: Police registered a case and launched a probe after septic waste was dumped into the drinking water well at the residence of an RMP leader in Nadapuram here, officials said on Monday.</p>.<p>According to police, the incident took place at the residence of Revolutionary Marxist Party (RMP) leader T P Manojan in Thuneri, Nadapuram.</p>.Kerala CPM on defensive as more fund misappropriation allegations surface ahead of polls.<p>The RMP is a UDF ally with its base in Vadakara and is active in the Nadapuram area.</p>.<p>As per the FIR, the incident occurred between Saturday evening and Sunday morning when unidentified persons allegedly trespassed into the house compound and dumped septic waste into the well.</p>.<p>Police said the well was used for drinking water by Manojan and his two brothers who live nearby.</p>.<p>On Sunday morning, when Manojan’s brother pumped water, he noticed septic waste floating on the surface of the well. The family then inspected the well and found waste dumped inside.</p>.<p>Speaking to the media, Manojan said he is an active RMP worker but has no personal issues with anyone.</p>.<p>"Even animals would not do such an act. Someone who knows the premises very well is behind it. We want police to probe the matter and take action against those involved," he said.</p>.<p>Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including Section 272 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and Section 329(3) (criminal trespass), along with Section 120(e) of the Kerala Police Act relating to fouling water sources or water supply.</p>.<p>Police said CCTV cameras at nearby houses are being checked to identify those who reached the premises. </p>