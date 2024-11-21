Setback for LDF govt as Kerala HC orders further probe against minister

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: The left front government in Kerala as well as the state police on Thursday suffered back-to-back setbacks from the Kerala High Court as it ordered further probe against a minister by rejecting a police report in his favour, while two other cases against a BJP leader-turned-governor and Congress workers were quashed.</p><p>A bench of Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas ordered further probe by state police's crime branch against state cultural affairs minister Saji Cheriyan in a case pertaining to disrespecting the Constitution. </p><p>A police closure report stating that there was no evidence against Cheriyan was rejected by the court citing that a proper investigation was not done.</p>.FIR against former Kerala minister Saji Cheriyan over remarks against Constitution.<p>The case pertained to Cheriyan's insulting remarks about the Constitution in a speech at Pathanamthitta in July 2022. Cheriyan was then forced to step down from the Pinarayi Vijayan cabinet after the police registered a case under the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act. </p><p>But within six months he made a comeback on the basis of the police's closure report. He is CPI(M) MLA from Chengannur constituency in Alappuzha. </p><p>In view of the fresh development, opposition parties Congress and BJP demanded Cheiryan's resignation. Cheriyan rejected the demand maintaining that the HC did not hear his version and he would fight leagally.</p><p><strong>Relief for Sreedharan Pillai</strong></p><p>Meanwhile, the Kerala High Court quashed a police FIR against Goa governor and BJP former state president P S Sreedharan Pillai in connection with a remark pertaining to the stir against allowing women in the 10-50 age group to Sabarimala in 2018.</p><p>Pillai, who was then BJP state president, said at a meeting of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha that the stir against Sabarimala women entry was an opportunity for the party. The Kerala police had registered a case against him on a petition alleging that he was instigating violence. </p><p>Pillai moved the court against the FIR maintaining that he had only asked the workers to protest peacefully. Considering his views the court quashed the FIR.</p><p>Another FIR pertaining to a case against Congress workers who staged a protest against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan by waving black flags was also quashed by the HC during the day.</p><p>The FIR accusing Congress workers of obstructing duty was quashed by the HC stating that minor use of force during such protests was usual. Hence cases need not be registered on such matters, the court observed.</p>