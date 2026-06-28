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Homeindiakerala

Setback to Congress's plans to move no-confidence motion against BJP in Thiruvananthapuram corporation

The CPM leadership maintains that the Congress did not consult them on the plans to move no-confidence motion. Hence they are not supporting it.
Last Updated : 28 June 2026, 15:34 IST
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Published 28 June 2026, 15:34 IST
India NewsBJPThiruvananthapuramIndia PoliticsLDFUDF

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