Setback to Congress's plans to move no-confidence motion against BJP in Thiruvananthapuram corporation

<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a>-led <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/udf">United Democratic Front's (UDF)</a> plan to move a no-confidence motion against the ruling BJP in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/thiruvananthapuram">Thiruvananthapuram</a> corporation suffered a setback as the CPM-<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ldf">led Left Democratic Front (LDF)</a> decided not to back it.</p>.<p>In the 101 member council, the UDF only had 20 seats and the LDF 29 seats. Hence both the fronts alone are short of one-third members of the council which is a requirement to move no-confidence motion.</p>.<p>BJP is having a tight rope walk with 50 members in the 101 member council. The party attained power with the support of an independent member. But the situation became grim for the saffron party as one of its councilors, R Sugathan, was recently taken into preventive custody by the police owing to involvement in a series of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/criminal-cases">criminal cases</a>.</p>.<p>The CPM leadership maintains that the Congress did not consult them on the plans to move no-confidence motion. Hence they are not supporting it. </p>.<p>Upset over the CPM's stand, Congress alleged that it was owing to nexus with the BJP that CPM is not supporting the no-confidence motion.</p>.Won't back UDF's no-confidence motion against BJP in T'puram Corpn, says LDF.<p>Mayor V V Rajesh said that as anticipated by the BJP earlier itself, the I.N.D.I.A bloc at the national level against the BJP would become a reality in Thiruvananthapuram corporation also as both the Congress and the CPM wanted to oppose the BJP.</p>.<p>BJP had won the city corporation for the first time last year and the party made it a big celebration with even <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Prime Minister Narendra Modi</a> coming down. Both Congress and CPM allege that the BJP failed in delivering good governance.</p>.<p>The saffron party faced a major embarrassment last week as the Kerala High Court invalidated the oath taken by 20 BJP members, including deputy mayor Asha Nath G S, as the oaths were taken last year in the names of various gods, which was a violation of the norms. All the 20 councilors, except the one in preventive custody, took oath again within hours after the HC invalidated their earlier oaths. </p>