Seven-time Kerala MLA PC George's Kerala Janapaksham (Secular) to merge with BJP

Thiruvananthapuram: A prominent politician in Kerala and seven time MLA P C George is gearing up to join the BJP.

The Kerala Janapaksham (Secular) party formed by George is planning to merge with BJP. George's party had earlier joined NDA, but the tie up did not last long.

George told reporters that the general feeling of the party workers was to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi owing to his high caliber. Hence the option of merging with BJP was being considered.

Even as there were reports that George might seek either Kottayam or Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha seat from BJP, George said that he would not make any such demand but would contest if the party demands.