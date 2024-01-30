JOIN US
india kerala

Seven-time Kerala MLA PC George's Kerala Janapaksham (Secular) to merge with BJP

George's pact to merge with the BJP could be considered as part of saffron party's Christian outreach programme in Kerala.
Last Updated 30 January 2024, 09:39 IST

Thiruvananthapuram: A prominent politician in Kerala and seven time MLA P C George is gearing up to join the BJP.

The Kerala Janapaksham (Secular) party formed by George is planning to merge with BJP. George's party had earlier joined NDA, but the tie up did not last long.

George told reporters that the general feeling of the party workers was to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi owing to his high caliber. Hence the option of merging with BJP was being considered.

Even as there were reports that George might seek either Kottayam or Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha seat from BJP, George said that he would not make any such demand but would contest if the party demands.

Sources said that the BJP feared that if George's party was made a coalition partner in the NDA the chances of the party leaving the front later on could not be ruled out, especially since George often switched sides. Hence the BJP gave the option of the Kerala Janapaksham (Secular) party merging with the BJP.

George had been a prominent leader of the regional parties Kerala Congress(Mani) and Kerala Congress (Joseph) which were part of both Congress-led United Democratic Front and CPM-led Left Democratic Front over the years.

Later he distanced himself from both the fronts and scripted success in the 2016 Assembly election from his home turf Poonajar, which is in Kottayam district and part of adjacent Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha constituency. But he got defeated in the 2021 Assembly polls.

George's merger with the BJP could be considered as part of BJP's Christian outreach programme.

(Published 30 January 2024, 09:39 IST)
India NewsBJPKeralaIndian PoliticsP C George

