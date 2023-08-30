Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Several children fall ill after eating Onam meal in Kerala school

Many students are still undergoing treatment in various hospitals and the exact figure of children affected is not known presently.
Last Updated 30 August 2023, 10:36 IST

Follow Us

In an incident of suspected food poisoning, several children of a private school in Kothamangalam took ill after allegedly consuming the feast prepared as part of the Onam celebrations in their institution last week.

The Kothamangalam police said the incident came to light only on Tuesday and it would be recording the statements of parents today.

"Subsequently, a case will be registered and we will investigate", an officer said.

According to some parents, the children who fell ill had consumed water from the school.

Many students are still undergoing treatment in various hospitals, he said and added that the exact figure of children affected was not known presently.

Meanwhile, parents of some of the affected children told media that their kids have been unwell since last week and were still unenergetic despite the various medicines and injections given to them at home and at the hospital, respectively.

"My kids have had a fever since Saturday (August 26) night and as it did not subside we took them to the hospital. Even now they are weak and lack energy", said a parent.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 30 August 2023, 10:36 IST)
India NewsKerala

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT