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Sexual harassment cloud over Kochi-Muziris Biennale: Co-founder says allegation misleading

It is not the first time the Kochi-Muziris Biennale, one of the most prestigious events on India's art calendar, has found itself at the centre of controversy.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 07:54 IST
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Concise summary of key highlights

Sexual harassment cloud over Kochi-Muziris Biennale: Co-founder says allegation misleading

In one line
Kochi-Muziris Biennale co-founder Bose Krishnamachari resigns amid sexual harassment allegations, which he denies as misleading.
Key points
Allegations against Krishnamachari
A sexual harassment complaint was filed against Bose Krishnamachari, one of the reasons cited for his resignation as Biennale president in January.
Krishnamachari's denial
Krishnamachari called the allegations 'misleading, unverified, and taken out of context,' and claimed fabricated emails were circulated against him.
Biennale's history of controversy
This is not the first time the Kochi-Muziris Biennale has faced allegations of sexual misconduct, with co-founder Riyas Komu resigning in 2018 over similar claims.
Key statistics
January 2024
Year of Krishnamachari's resignation
Last week of December
Incident date mentioned in complaint
Sixth edition
Biennale edition currently underway
December 12 to March 31
Biennale duration
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 25 March 2026, 07:54 IST
India NewsKeralaSexual Harassment

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