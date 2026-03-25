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Kochi-Muziris Biennale co-founder Bose Krishnamachari resigns amid sexual harassment allegations, which he denies as misleading.
Key points
• Allegations against Krishnamachari
A sexual harassment complaint was filed against Bose Krishnamachari, one of the reasons cited for his resignation as Biennale president in January.
• Krishnamachari's denial
Krishnamachari called the allegations 'misleading, unverified, and taken out of context,' and claimed fabricated emails were circulated against him.
• Biennale's history of controversy
This is not the first time the Kochi-Muziris Biennale has faced allegations of sexual misconduct, with co-founder Riyas Komu resigning in 2018 over similar claims.
Key statistics
January 2024
Year of Krishnamachari's resignation
Last week of December
Incident date mentioned in complaint
Sixth edition
Biennale edition currently underway
December 12 to March 31
Biennale duration
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Published 25 March 2026, 07:54 IST