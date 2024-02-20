SFI activists arrested for attempting to stage black flag protest against Kerala Governor

Thiruvananthapuram: At least 12 activists of the Students' Federation of India (SFI) were arrested by police for their alleged attempt to wave black flags at the convoy of Governor Arif Mohammed Khan near here on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place in an area under Mangalapuram police station limit when the Governor's convoy was traveling from Kollam to Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday afternoon, they said.

The SFI workers, who were attempting to wave black flags, were arrested and have been charged with bailable offences, a police officer said.