SFI becoming a 'burden' to Kerala's education system?

Thiruvananthapuram: From alleged malpractices in academics to brutal violence in campuses, the ruling CPI(M)'s students' outfit Students' Federation of India (SFI) seems to be literally turning out to be a 'burden' not just for the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF), as said by CPI state secretary in Kerala Benoy Viswam, but for the state education sector.

Even as the wrongdoings of SFI activists are cited as a reason by many for the Communist party losing its mass base, SFI continues to be accused of indulging in such acts, the latest being the manhandling of a college principal at Koyilandy in Kozhikode.

Education activists say that the SFI was not just becoming a burden for the Left-front, but for Kerala's education system.