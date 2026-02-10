Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

SFI protest at Kerala University turns tense over arts festival row

The march to the university headquarters was held as part of the day-and-night agitation launched by the SFI against Vice Chancellor Mohanan Kunnummel, which entered its second day on Tuesday.
Last Updated : 10 February 2026, 08:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 February 2026, 08:56 IST
India NewsKeralaKerala University

Follow us on :

Follow Us