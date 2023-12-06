SFI stages protest against Kerala Guv; police use water cannons to disperse agitators

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Wednesday said he was open to advice from the state government, "but not pressure from them".

Khan's statement assumes significance as he has admitted that he succumbed to the pressure from the state government with regard to the re-appointment of Gopinath Ravindran as Vice-Chancellor (VC) of Kannur University, a decision that has been quashed by the Supreme Court.

The Governor, speaking to reporters, said he succumbed to the government pressure only because there was a legal opinion from the Advocate General (AG), the highest law officer in the state, in favour of the re-appointment.

(With PTI inputs)