SFIO commences probe into 'shady' deal involving Kerala CM Vijayan's daughter

Thiruvananthapuram: The Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) under the ministry of Corporate Affairs has commenced probe into the 'shady' deal involving Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter's firm with a controversial mining firm.

A team of SFIO was learnt to have collected details from Kochi-based Cochin Minerals and Rutiles Limited on the Rs. 1.72 crore deal with Vijayan's daughter Veena Vijayan's Bengaluru-based firm Exalogic Solutions. SIFO is likely to seek details from Exalogic soon.