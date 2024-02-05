SFIO commences probe into 'shady' deal involving Kerala CM Vijayan's daughter

Thiruvananthapuram: The Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) under the ministry of Corporate Affairs has commenced probe into the 'shady' deal involving Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter's firm with a controversial mining firm.
A team of SFIO was learnt to have collected details from Kochi-based Cochin Minerals and Rutiles Limited on the Rs. 1.72 crore deal with Vijayan's daughter Veena Vijayan's Bengaluru-based firm Exalogic Solutions. SIFO is likely to seek details from Exalogic soon.
The Income Tax interim settlement board had initially pointed out the 'shady' nature of the deals. A preliminary inquiry report of the Bengaluru Registrar of Companies later stated that Exalogic Solutions failed to provide documents to support the claim that the money was paid for services rendered. Subsequently the ministry ordered a probe by SIFO.
Vijayan as well as CPM leaders have been maintaining that the actions of central agencies was part of BJP government's misuse of central agencies against non-BJP ruling states.