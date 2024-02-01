SFIO probe against Kerala CM's daughter

The ministry of Corporate Affairs has initiated a probe by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office into the shady deals of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan daughter's firm with a controversial mining firm.

The fresh development came close on the heels of Vijayan's statement in the Assembly on Wednesday (January 31) that his hands are clean and his daughter started a business using the retirement benefits of his wife.

The probe has been initiated into the payments of Rs. 1.72 crore by Kochi-based controversial mining firm Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited to Bengaluru-based Exalogic Solutions run by the Chief Minister's daughter Veena T.