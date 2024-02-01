SFIO probe against Kerala CM's daughter

The ministry of Corporate Affairs has initiated a probe by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office into the shady deals of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan daughter's firm with a controversial mining firm.
The fresh development came close on the heels of Vijayan's statement in the Assembly on Wednesday (January 31) that his hands are clean and his daughter started a business using the retirement benefits of his wife.
The probe has been initiated into the payments of Rs. 1.72 crore by Kochi-based controversial mining firm Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited to Bengaluru-based Exalogic Solutions run by the Chief Minister's daughter Veena T.
The Income Tax interim settlement board had initially pointed out the shady deals. Even as CPM and Vijayan termed that the financial deal was part of a legal business, a preliminary inquiry report of the Bengaluru Registrar of Companies stated that Exalogic Solutions failed to provide documents to support the claim that the money was paid for services rendered.
File Photo: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter Veena married DYFI national president PA Mohammed Riyas at a function, in Thiruvananthapuram, Monday, June 15, 2020.
Credit: PTI File Photo
Kerala government agency Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) could also come under probe as it has investments in the mining firm.
The CPM is now putting up a defensive that the probe by the central agency against the Chief Minister's daughter was part of the BJP government's misuse of central agencies against non-BJP ruling states.