Shashi Tharoor faces netizen's rage by terming visit to landslide-hit Wayand 'memorable'; later clarifies usage

Meanwhile, rescue operations are continue in the landslides-hit areas in Wayanad on the sixth day with more force and equipment being deployed in spots where chances of recovering bodies were high, state Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas said on Sunday.

According to the district administration, till Saturday night, 219 bodies and over 143 body parts were recovered with 206 persons missing.

Advanced radars, drones and heavy machinery were used by rescue teams on Saturday, the fifth day of the tragic landslides that killed hundreds in Wayanad district, to locate survivors or deceased.

(With PTI inputs)