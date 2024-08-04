Shashi Tharoor faces netizen's rage by terming visit to landslide-hit Wayand 'memorable'; later clarifies usage

A video shared by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on his X account pertaining to the landslides in Wayanad has attracted much criticism towards the senior leader owing to its caption that read: "Some memories of a memorable day in Wayanad"
The video shared by Tharoor showed him visiting landslide-affected areas and interacting with locals at hospitals as he delivered relief materials to them.
However, netizens did not appreciate the usage of the word 'memorable' in context of landslides that have killed hundreds of people and caused extreme devastation.
"Disasters and Deaths are memorable for Shashi Tharoor …. Gazab," wrote one user while another said: "Meet elite MP Shashi Tharoor. He went to tragedy-hit Wayanad to have a "memorable" day."
While people attacked the Thiruvananthapuram MP, they also did not shy away from bringing up Rahul Gandhi's name in their comments.
"More than 300 people have lost their lives and this Congress leader close to Rahul Gandhi is saying 'Memories and Memorable day'," wrote a user while another urged Tharoor to not be like Rahul Gandhi for whom "everything is fun and frolic".
However, soon after comments on his video went south, the Congress leader responded sharing the definition of the word 'memorable'.
"For all the trolls: definition of “memorable”: Something that is memorable is worth remembering or likely to be remembered, because it is special or unforgettable. Thats all i meant," Tharoor wrote.
Meanwhile, rescue operations are continue in the landslides-hit areas in Wayanad on the sixth day with more force and equipment being deployed in spots where chances of recovering bodies were high, state Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas said on Sunday.
According to the district administration, till Saturday night, 219 bodies and over 143 body parts were recovered with 206 persons missing.
Advanced radars, drones and heavy machinery were used by rescue teams on Saturday, the fifth day of the tragic landslides that killed hundreds in Wayanad district, to locate survivors or deceased.
Published 04 August 2024, 05:37 IST