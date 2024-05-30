Shashi Tharoor's aide detained for gold smuggling: CPI(M) gets a shot in the arm in Kerala

This suspected involvement of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor's aide in gold smuggling comes as a shot in the arm for the ruling CPI(M) in Kerala to launch a counter attack.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was often targeted by the opposition Congress over his alleged involvement in gold and dollar smuggling after his then Principal Secretary M Sivasankar was arrested in connection with the case.

On Thursday, referring to the allegation against Tharoor's personal staff, CPM state secretary M V Govindan told reporters that now it became clear who was involved in gold smuggling.

Congress leaders in Kerala are yet to comment on the matter.