<p>Alappuzha: A <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/udf">UDF</a> leader has commented against the sitting Kayamkulam MLA and LDF candidate of the constituency for the April 9 polls, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/u-prathibha-hari">U Prathibha</a>, claiming that she was "selling" her eloquence and beauty for a third win from the seat.</p>.<p>A Irshad, a leader of the Indian Union Muslim League and Kayamkulam UDF convener, during an election event, also accused the MLA of not doing any work for the people.</p>.<p>The IUML leader also accused Prathibha of not utilising the various funds she gets as an MLA for the benefit of her constituency.</p>.Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | BJP's Surendran eyes breakthrough in Manjeshwar after string of near misses.<p>He claimed that the MLA has not done anything as a representative of the people.</p>.<p>"Now she is again seeking a win from the constituency by selling her eloquence and beauty," he alleged.</p>.<p>Irshad urged the people to vote for UDF candidate M Liju to prevent Prathibha from winning for a third time from the constituency.</p>.<p>The LDF MLA won from the Kayamkulam assembly seat in 2016 and 2021. </p>