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'She is again seeking a win by selling her eloquence and beauty': UDF leader makes remarks against LDF MLA U Prathibha

The IUML leader also accused U Prathibha of not utilising the various funds she gets as an MLA for the benefit of her constituency.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 10:44 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 10:44 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsKerala NewsUDFU Prathibha Hari

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