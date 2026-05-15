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D K Shivakumar wishes Kerala CM-designate Satheesan, says he was picked from among 'capable senior leaders'

Shivakumar further said he had a telephonic conversation with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, who assumed office on May 10, and wished him all the best.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 08:44 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 08:44 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsKerala NewsKarnataka PoliticsDK ShivakumarKerala governmentSenior Congress leaderKerala CMkerala politics

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