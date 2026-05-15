<p>Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=D%20K%20Shivakumar">D K Shivakum</a>ar on Friday wished "all the best" to Kerala Chief Minister-designate <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=D%20K%20Shivakumar">V D Satheesan </a>and said that there were other very senior leaders in the race, but the Congress party zeroed on him for the top post.</p>.<p>Satheesan on Thursday emerged victorious in a 3-way battle for the coveted CM's post in Kerala, ending days of suspense over the top post despite the party-led UDF sweeping the April 9 Assembly polls.</p>.<p>"I wish him (Satheesan) all the best. But still there were very senior leaders. Three leaders were there (in the race for CM). All are very capable, all are efficient. But the party has decided on Satheesan. I wish him all the best," Shivakumar told reporters here.</p>.<p>"I think the Congress party will serve better, taking every section of the society together. I thank the alliance parties also. All of them joined together in ensuring a massive mandate. I wish them all the best," he added. Congress-led UDF had won 102 of the 140 seats in the April 9 Kerala assembly polls.</p>.<p>AICC General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal and senior leader Ramesh Chennithala were the other two contenders in the race for the CM's post.</p>.<p>Shivakumar further said he had a telephonic conversation with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, who assumed office on May 10, and wished him all the best.</p>.Despite winning Kerala CM race, V D Satheesan could face a bumpy ride as resentment in K C Venugopal and Ramesh Chennithala camps brews up.<p>"I had a call, I spoke to him (Vijay) and wished him all the best. I have given him little bit of my personal experience of administration and issues on Tamil Nadu. I think he will gain experience. Thanks to all those who supported him," he added.</p>.<p>With Vijay's TVK falling short of the majority 118 mark in the 234-member House, Congress' five MLAs extended their support to him.</p>.<p>The TVK government comfortably won the trust vote in the state assembly on Wednesday with the support of Congress, Left parties, VCK, IUML and 25 MLAs of a rebel faction of the opposition AIADMK. </p>