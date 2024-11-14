Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Shobha Karandlaje alleges land mafia behind Waqf claims, promises action

Speaking to reporters after visiting Munambam in Ernakulam district, where around 600 families are protesting against Waqf land claims, Karandlaje accused the mafia of orchestrating a 'land jihad.'
PTI
Last Updated : 14 November 2024, 10:25 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 November 2024, 10:25 IST
India NewsKeralaIndian PoliticsShobha KarandlajeWaqf

Follow us on :

Follow Us