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Homeindiakerala

Shwetha Menon breaks silence on resignation as AMMA chief: 'I refused to be a puppet to anyone'

In a Facebook post, Shwetha claimed that certain vested interests prevented her team from investigating alleged wrongdoings of some previous committee members.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 07:34 IST
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Published 24 June 2026, 07:34 IST
KeralaKerala NewsAMMAMalayalamActorMalayalam MoviesresignationAssociation of Malayalam Movie Artists

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