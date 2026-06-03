SIT formed to investigate attack on ED team during search operation at Pinarayi Vijayan's residence in Kerala

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Police have constituted a 30-member SIT to probe a case registered in connection with the attack on ED officials during a search operation at the residence of former chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan here.</p>.<p>The order constituting the SIT was issued by the Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner on May 30.</p>.<p>The incident occurred on May 27, when an unlawful assembly allegedly interfered with Enforcement Directorate officials while they were carrying out their official duties.</p>.<p>Police said the decision to form the special team was taken considering "the gravity of the offence", the large number of accused persons involved and the need for a speedy and effective investigation.</p>.Probe reveals head injury, internal bleeding led to toddler's death in Kerala.<p>The order stated that the SIT would function under the direct supervision of the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Cantonment Sub-Division.</p>.<p>Inspector Prasanth R, Station House Officer of Museum Police Station, has been appointed as the investigating officer in the case.</p>.<p>"The Supervisory Officer shall monitor the progress of the investigation and ensure that all aspects of the case are thoroughly investigated," the order said.</p>.<p>It further directed that the progress of the investigation be reported to the Police Commissioner at regular intervals.</p>.<p>The crime has been registered under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 3(1) of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property (PDPP) Act.</p>.<p>Police officials said the SIT would focus on identifying all those involved and completing the investigation at the earliest.</p>.<p>The case relates to an incident outside Vijayan's rented residence, where ED officials conducting a search operation were allegedly obstructed and attacked by a group of protesters.</p>.<p>Police have alleged that the gathering disrupted the officials' discharge of duty and their vehicles during the confrontation.</p>.<p>Investigating agencies allege that Vijayan's daughter, T Veena, and her firm, Exalogic Solutions, received money from CMRL, a sand-mining company, between 2017 and 2020 for IT and consultancy services that were allegedly never provided.</p>.<p>Veena and CMRL deny any wrongdoing and maintain that the payments were part of a legitimate commercial arrangement. </p>