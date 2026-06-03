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Homeindiakerala

SIT formed to investigate attack on ED team during search operation at Pinarayi Vijayan's residence in Kerala

The order constituting the SIT was issued by the Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner on May 30.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 04:16 IST
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Published 03 June 2026, 04:16 IST
India NewsKeralaED

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