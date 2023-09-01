Sivagiri Mutt head urges Kerala government to end discrimination in temple priest selection

He was speaking at the 19th birth anniversary commemoration of Sree Narayana Guru at Sivagiri Mutt, which is managed by the trust.

The remark of the Sivagiri Mutt head has come at a time when a batch of petitions challenging the norm that reserves 'Melsanthi' (main priest) post of the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple to the Malayala Brahmin community only is pending before the Kerala High Court for orders.

The Travancore Devaswom Board that manages the temple had opposed the pleas citing existing practices and traditions and the state government is also learnt to have backed the board's stand.

Hence, the stand of the Sivagiri Mutt, which is a pilgrim centre of the prominent Hindu Ezhava community, will put the CPM government in a tight spot.

Swami Satchidananda even said that Kerala was yet to attain equal social justice. Even the government secretariat seems to be a fortress for the privileged classes, he added.

In a bid to defend the CPM party, the Thiruvananthapuram district secretary V Joy, who was also present at the programme at Sivagiri Mutt said that the CPM government took the initiative to appoint 45 persons from scheduled castes as priests in the state. Such reforms would be initiated by the CPM government in the due course also, he added.