Slashed subsidies on essential commodities sparks row in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: A decision of the Kerala government to reduce subsidies of several essential commodities has triggered strong protests against the Left Front government in the state.

Subsidies of various commodities sold through the state-run Civil Supplies Corporation's Supplyco outlets were reduced to 35 per cent, from 55 per cent earlier.

Reacting to the move, the Opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) staged a strong protest in the Assembly on Thursday, even as food minister G R Anil justified the decision as a move to tide over the losses of the Civil Supplies Corporation. He said that the prices would be reviewed every three months.