Some in Congress believe they can side with communalism: Pinarayi Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday alleged that a section of Congress in the state sided with communalism, citing the KPCC chief's pro-right wing stand in the appointment of senate members to the universities.

The chief minister was reacting to a query on KPCC chief K Sudhakaran's expression of support for the alleged nomination of Hindu right wing supporters to university senates by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, acting in his capacity as the Chancellor.

"Sudhakaran was revealing his thoughts. There is a section in the Congress that thinks similarly, and this reflects a weakness within the party," Vijayan said.

"Some members of the Congress believe that they can side with communalism. The party lacks the strength to take a firm stance against such sections, which is why it attempts to reach a compromise with them," he said at a press conference at nearby Kattakada.