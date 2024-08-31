'Something wrong with Indian men': Shashi Tharoor speaks on Mollywood #MeToo row; says proud of Kerala women

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has reacted to the 'Mollywood MeToo' row and said that he is proud of Kerala women for standing up against the perpetrators. In an interview with NDTV, Tharoor also pulled up Indian men for not being able to 'address the problem'.

"Every day when I pick up the newspaper there is some incident... some woman has been assaulted. It could be a college student, a child, or a middle-aged lady. (There must be) something wrong with Indian men if we can't address this problem," he told the news channel.

"I think there are many things coming out of the closet of our society... beginning with assaults against women. This goes back forever but is now talked about since the Nirbhaya tragedy of 2012 and now the R G Kar Hospital rape and murder of 2024," he said.