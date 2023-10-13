Sports personalities including Olympic medalist Sreejesh allege of neglect by Kerala govt, CM rejects

But players in other states were being rewarded by the respective state governments, he pointed out.

Reacting to it, Kerala Chief Minister said that Kerala never neglected sports personalities and listed out the rewards and jobs given to medalists earlier, including Rs. 2 crore and promotion in job to Sreejesh after winning the Olympics medal.

Badminton medalist from Kerala H S Prannoy had said the other day that he would be shifting base to Tamil Nadu. Triple jumpers Eldhose Paul and Abdulla Aboobacker also said that they would leave Kerala.