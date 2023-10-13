Home
Homeindiakerala

Sports personalities including Olympic medalist Sreejesh allege of neglect by Kerala govt, CM rejects

Badminton medalist from Kerala H S Prannoy had said the other day that he would be shifting base to Tamil Nadu. Triple jumpers Eldhose Paul and Abdulla Aboobacker also said that they would leave Kerala.
Last Updated 13 October 2023, 01:33 IST

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has rejected the criticism by Asian Games medalists of neglect by Kerala government.

Close on the heels of announcements by some Malayali Asian Games medalists to consider representing other states by lamenting over lack of support from Kerala, Kerala hockey player P R Sreejesh said on Thursday that anyone from Kerala government did not even contact him even after he returned to Kerala after winning the medal.

But players in other states were being rewarded by the respective state governments, he pointed out.

Reacting to it, Kerala Chief Minister said that Kerala never neglected sports personalities and listed out the rewards and jobs given to medalists earlier, including Rs. 2 crore and promotion in job to Sreejesh after winning the Olympics medal.

(Published 13 October 2023, 01:33 IST)
