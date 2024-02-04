Sreekumaran Thampi hits out at Kerala Sahitya Akademi for 'insult' to him

"Naturally, I thought my song was accepted. But no one has informed me so far that it has been rejected," he added. He also accused Satchidanandan of deliberately insulting him now in retaliation over an old dispute between them. Thampi said he would himself compose music for the song rejected by the Akademi and release it on YouTube soon.

"Let the people of the state decide whether it is worthy of being considered as Kerala Ganam," the veteran added. Akademi President Satchidanandan rejected the charges and said no one in the expert scrutiny committee liked the song submitted by Thampi, which is why it could not be given clearance.

"We have received several applications and it was the song submitted by composer Harinarayan that came out very well. As a poet, I also feel that it is good. The Kerala Ganam is envisaged as a simple song which can be sung by everyone," he said.

He also made it clear that the final decision on the song would be taken by the expert panel. "I hope Harinarayan's song will be selected," he added.

Sahitya Akademi Secretary C P Aboobacker also said a final decision would be taken by the panel, which comprises several eminent and scholarly persons.

A song that reflects the history, culture and other aspects of Kerala, and the one that equally blends music and literature will be selected as Kerala Ganam, he said.

He too rejected Thampi's allegation that the Akademi had insulted him. "The Akademi has done nothing to insult him," Aboobacker claimed.