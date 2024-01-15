State govt equally responsible for Kerala's financial woes, says VD Satheesan 

Thiruvananthapuram: Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the State Assembly V D Satheesan on Monday claimed that central policies were only one of the reasons for the financial troubles of Kerala as mismanagement and administrative failures of the ruling Left government also contributed to it.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on the issue of alleged neglect shown by the Centre towards the state on various issues, Satheesan said that the opposition did not agree with the Left narrative that the Centre was to be blamed for all of the financial problems of the state.

Vijayan has invited opposition UDF leaders Satheesan and P K Kunhalikutty to discuss holding a joint protest in Delhi against the Centre's stand towards Kerala.