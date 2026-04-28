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Statewide protest over BDS student's death paralyses normal life in Kerala

Hartal supporters blocked roads, including highways, at many places across the state and shops were forced to down shutters
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 07:39 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 07:39 IST
India NewsKeralaKerala NewsProtestershartal

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