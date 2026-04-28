<p>Thiruvananthapuram: A hartal called by various Dalit organisations in Kerala on Tuesday (April 28) in protest against the death of BDS student Nithin Raj has affected normal life in many places.</p><p>Hartal supporters blocked roads, including highways, at many places across the state and shops were forced to down shutters. Minor tensions were reported in some parts of the state.</p>.Kannur Dental College denies caste angle in BDS student death, cites loan app issue.<p>Several Dalit outfits under the banner of Justice for Nithin Raj action council made the hartal call demanding a fair investigation under judicial review and compensation of Rs 10 crore to Nithin's family.</p><p>Some Dalit outfits are keeping off from the dawn to dusk stir. Traders organisations had decided to open shops in view of the statement of the hartal organisers that no shops will be forced to close shops or vehicles would not be blocked.</p><p>Even then, hartal supporters forcefully shut shops and blocked roads at many places, including state capital Thiruvananthapuram.</p><p>Universities had postponed examinations scheduled for the day and attendance at officers were reportedly low.</p><p>The 21-year-old, hailing from Uzhamalakkal on the suburbs of Thiruvananthapuram, was a first year BDS student at the Kannur Dental College at Anjrakandi in Kannur. He was found dead at the college premises on April 10. Police suspect that he ended life by jumping from the hospital building.</p>.Kerala BDS student dies after alleged loan app harassment over recovery.<p>His family alleged that casteist slur and harassment by a section of teachers led to the death.</p><p>The college authorities defended that Nithin fell in a loan app's trap and some teachers were also receiving threatening calls from the loan app operators. Three persons from UP and Haryana were held from Noida in this connection.</p><p>Head of dental anatomy department Dr M K Ram and associate professor Dr Sangeetha Nambiar are also arraigned in the case. While Sangeetha who got anticipatory bail appeared before the investigation team on Monday, Ram is yet to be arrested.</p>