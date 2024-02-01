Stir at NIT Calicut over suspending student for protest over Ram Temple celebration

Thiruvananthapuram: Students of the National Institute of Technology-Calicut (NIT-C) at Kozhikode in Kerala launched a flash stir on Thursday demanding that the suspension of a student who protested against a celebration in the campus in connection with the Ayodhya Ram Temple consecration should be revoked.
Large groups of students blocked the gates of the institute by afternoon blocking vehicles of faculty and staff from going out. Though the college authorities offered to review the suspension order, the students were insisting that the order should be revoked. The stir was going on late till evening.
Vysakh Premkumar, a degree student of electronics and communication department, was suspended the other day. He had led a protest against celeration by a group of students in the campus on January 22 with a map of India painted in saffron. It had led to clashes in the campus. Premkumar was placed under suspension by the institute authorities in this regard the other day.
Student outfits affiliated to various parties also staged protests against the suspension of Premkumar.