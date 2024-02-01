Stir at NIT Calicut over suspending student for protest over Ram Temple celebration

Thiruvananthapuram: Students of the National Institute of Technology-Calicut (NIT-C) at Kozhikode in Kerala launched a flash stir on Thursday demanding that the suspension of a student who protested against a celebration in the campus in connection with the Ayodhya Ram Temple consecration should be revoked.

Large groups of students blocked the gates of the institute by afternoon blocking vehicles of faculty and staff from going out. Though the college authorities offered to review the suspension order, the students were insisting that the order should be revoked. The stir was going on late till evening.