<p>Kochi: A probe has been launched after an unidentified person hurled a stone at a Vande Bharat Express train at Aluva here, officials said on Sunday.</p><p>Railway Protection Force (RPF) officials said the incident took place at around 7.15 pm on Saturday between Aluva and Angamaly railway stations.</p><p>According to RPF officials, the stone was pelted at the Vande Bharat Express operating between Thiruvananthapuram and Mangaluru.</p><p>No passengers were injured and only minor damage was caused to the train, officials said.</p><p>The RPF has begun an investigation and is checking CCTV cameras installed on the train.</p><p>Statements of residents living near the place where the incident occurred will also be recorded.</p><p>The Railway Police is also conducting a separate probe into the incident, an RPF official said.</p><p>Last month, in a similar incident, a man was arrested in Kannur for pelting stones at a Vande Bharat Express train.</p>