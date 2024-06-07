Stones thrown at Vande Bharat Express in Kerala

Thrissur (Kerala): A 28-year-old man, suspected to be mentally unsound, threw stones at the Vande Bharat Express, damaging two of its windows, on Friday as the train was nearing Thrissur railway station, police said.

The incident occurred around 9.30 am when the train was entering platform 2 of the station, an officer of Thrissur Railway Police Station said, adding that none of the passengers were injured.