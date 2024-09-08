Strike delays flights at Thiruvananthapuram airport

Thiruvananthapuram: A strike by ground staff of Air India SATS partially affected flight services from Thiruvananthapuram international airport on Sunday.

The strike demanding wage hike and bonus was called off by Sunday afternoon after the management accepted the demands partially.

Airport sources said that some flights were delayed by around 30 minutes during the early hours of Sunday. The strike affected cargo movement. But additional employees were deployed to manage the situation.

The employees demanded a wage hike of Rs 5,000. The management agreed to implement it in a phased manner over two years. The demand for a bonus hike was also accepted partially. Subsequently the strike was called off, said sources.