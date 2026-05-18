<p>Thiruvananthapuram: It was a festive mood in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday as the 21-member Cabinet of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a>-led United Democratic Front (UDF) took over.</p><p>Thousands of party workers and supporters from across the state as well as adjacent parts of Tamil Nadu flocked to the state capital in the early hours of the day.</p> .Satheesan announces Kerala Cabinet ahead of swearing-in ceremony.<p>Many came in groups with vehicles decorated with party flags and pictures of leaders. As vehicles were not allowed beyond a point, they marched to the Central stadium behind the government secretariat, raising slogans.</p><p>Arrival of Congress top leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi to the venue saw the excitement of the party workers skyrocketing.</p><p> Priyanka, who is a MP from Kerala, was in a traditional Kerala sari. </p> .<p>The events began with a recital of 'Vande Mataram' in full followed by the national anthem.</p><p>As Satheesan took oath from Governor Rajendra Arelkar, the excitement level of the party workers and supporters went beyond limits - almost reflecting the landslide victory that 'team UDF' received under Satheesan's leadership. </p><p>It even felt like a resounding message of the masses to the AICC leadership on the dais over the popularity that Satheesan is having - key criterion for his selection as the Chief Minister.</p> .<p>While Satheesan and 18 of his cabinet colleagues took the oath in the name of God, Revolutionary Socialist Party leader Shibu Baby John and Communist Marxist Party leader C P John made solemn affirmation.</p><p>After the swearing-in ceremony that extended for nearly 90 minutes, the entire cabinet went to the Lok Bhavan for a reception by the Governor.</p><p>Braving the heavy rains, party workers and supporters remained on the streets to greet the new ministers until they returned to the secretariat for the first cabinet meeting.</p> .<p>Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah and deputy chief minister D K Sivakumar, Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy, Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and BJP state president and MLA-elect Rajeev Chandrasekhar were among the other prominent personalities present at the swearing in ceremony.</p><p>Tamil Nadu chief minister C Joseph Vijay, who couldn't turn up for the swearing-in, is likely to visit Satheesan in the coming days. </p><p>An elderly woman from Satheesan's constituency Paravur in Kochi even got an opportunity to enter the stage and talk to Rahul Gandhi. Identified as Ammalu Amma, the woman from a weak background, said that many of them were highly indebted to Satheesan for the support he extended while the region was flooded in 2018.<br><br>"Satheesan is my son and I am mother to him," said Ammalu who was held close by Satheesan.</p>