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Supporters, party workers flock to Kerala to attend VD Satheesan's swearing-in ceremony

Thousands of party workers and supporters from across the state as well as adjacent parts of Tamil Nadu flocked to the state capital in the early hours of the day.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 14:07 IST
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Published 18 May 2026, 14:07 IST
India NewsCongressKeralaRahul GandhiUDFVD Satheesan

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