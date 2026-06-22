Supreme Court increases compensation to Rs 1.46 crore for Kerala youth rendered paraplegic in road accident

<p>New Delhi: In a significant ruling, the Supreme Court has substantially increased the compensation awarded to a young man from Kerala who was left completely paralysed and bedridden following a horrific road accident in 2017, terming the earlier awards as falling short of “just compensation”.</p><p>A bench of Justices Sanjay Karol, Augustine George Masih and Arun Palli enhanced the total compensation to Rs 1,46,80,160 for Ramshad P, who was just 20 years old at the time of the accident. </p><p>The recent ruling underscores the judiciary’s emphasis on providing adequate and realistic compensation in motor accident cases involving catastrophic injuries, particularly for young victims facing decades of dependency and medical needs.</p>.Arbitration clause cannot override consumer court jurisdiction: Supreme Court.<p>The court recalculated the loss of future earnings by adopting a notional monthly income of Rs 18,900, adding 40 per cent towards future prospects, and applying a multiplier of 18, while also reassessing other heads of compensation.</p><p>The accident occurred on May 21, 2017, when the car in which Ramshad was travelling overturned and plunged into a valley due to the rash and negligent driving of another vehicle. </p><p>He suffered severe spinal injuries, including C6-C7 spondylolisthesis and cervical cord injury, resulting in 100 per cent permanent disability. </p><p>The youth continued to remain in a paraplegic condition, with total incontinence, and is entirely dependent on others for his daily needs.</p><p>The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal, Thrissur, had initially awarded Rs 64,71,050 with 7.5 per cent annual interest. </p><p>On appeal, the Kerala High Court enhanced it by Rs 28,52,400 to Rs 93,23,450 and raised the interest rate to 8 per cent, while fixing the notional income at Rs 13,000 per month.</p><p>The Supreme Court, however, found this insufficient. It refixed the notional monthly income at Rs 18,900, based on minimum wages for skilled workmen in Kerala applicable at the time of the accident. </p><p>The bench observed that several heads of compensation assessed by the High Court remained inadequate given the claimant’s lifelong suffering and total dependence.</p><p>Liability was fixed on the New India Assurance Company Ltd, which was not contested.</p><p>The apex court directed the insurer to deposit the enhanced compensation along with 8 per cent interest from the date of filing the claim petition within eight weeks.</p>