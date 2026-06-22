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Homeindiakerala

Supreme Court increases compensation to Rs 1.46 crore for Kerala youth rendered paraplegic in road accident

A bench of Justices Sanjay Karol, Augustine George Masih and Arun Palli enhanced the total compensation to Rs 1,46,80,160 for Ramshad P, who was just 20 years old at the time of the accident.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 07:36 IST
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Published 22 June 2026, 07:36 IST
India NewsKeralaSupreme CourtAccident

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