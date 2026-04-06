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Supreme Court refuses to interfere with environmental nod to Kerala's Kozhikode-Wayanad tunnel project

During the hearing, the bench told senior advocate Shyam Divan, appearing for the NGO, that the project was of national importance.
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 08:57 IST
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Published 06 April 2026, 08:57 IST
India NewsKeralaSupreme CourtWayanadKozhikode

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