Suspected Nipah virus case: Kerala health minister holds high-level meet, urges people to exercise caution

Responding to reports of a suspected case of Nipah virus in Kerala, state Health Minister Veena George on Saturday held a high-level meeting with officials to discuss ways to prevent the spread of the virus, news agency ANI reported.

The meeting which was held in Malappuram district was attended by high-ranking officials, including the Additional Chief Secretary of the health department, the Director of National Health Mission and the District Collectors of Malappuram and Kozhikode, the report said.

A 14-year-old boy was hospitalised in Kozhikode with symptoms of Nipah virus on Friday, according to reports. His samples have reportedly been sent to National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune for verification.