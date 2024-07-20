Suspected Nipah virus case: Kerala health minister holds high-level meet, urges people to exercise caution

Responding to reports of a suspected case of Nipah virus in Kerala, state Health Minister Veena George on Saturday held a high-level meeting with officials to discuss ways to prevent the spread of the virus, news agency ANI reported.
The meeting which was held in Malappuram district was attended by high-ranking officials, including the Additional Chief Secretary of the health department, the Director of National Health Mission and the District Collectors of Malappuram and Kozhikode, the report said.
A 14-year-old boy was hospitalised in Kozhikode with symptoms of Nipah virus on Friday, according to reports. His samples have reportedly been sent to National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune for verification.
George in the meeting reviewed the situation and the measures taken to curb the spread of the virus. The health minister also urged people to exercise caution and suggested some preventive measures.
She advised people not to destroy bat habitats as that could further spread the virus, and urged people to avoid fruits that have bite marks from birds, according to ANI. Stressing on the importance of hygiene, George urged people to wash their hands with soap regularly and also educate children about the suggested precautions.
Nipah outbreaks had been reported in Kozhikode district of Kerala in 2018, 2021, and 2023, and in Ernakulam district in 2019, and the presence of Nipah virus antibodies had been detected in bats in Kozhikode, Wayanad, Idukki, Malappuram, and Ernakulam districts.
(With PTI inputs)
Published 20 July 2024, 12:04 IST