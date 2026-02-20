<p>Thiruvananthapuram: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala">Kerala </a>Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has asked the Vice Chancellors (VCs) of universities in the state to take urgent steps to frame regulations governing political activities on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/education">campuses </a>as directed by the Kerala High Court, the Lok Bhavan said on Friday.</p>.<p>Arlekar, as Chancellor of universities in the state, held a meeting with the VCs to ensure compliance of the High Court directives which included submission of the draft rules by March 4, the Lok Bhavan said in a statement on Facebook.</p>.Consensus reached on appointment of VCs in Kerala varsities, governor tells Supreme Court.<p>"As Chancellor of the Universities, Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar convened a meeting of the Vice Chancellors and emphasised the need for urgent steps to comply with the court’s directive.</p>.<p>"The meeting concluded with the Vice Chancellors unanimously resolving to adhere to the court’s directions, in the light of various judicial pronouncements on the matter," the statement said.</p>