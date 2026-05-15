<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Actor-turned politician and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu">Tamil Nadu</a> Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay is likely to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the V D Satheesan-led United Democratic Front (UDF) government in Kerala on May 18.</p><p>Apart from Vijay, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy are also likely to attend.</p> .'Don’t induct rebel AIADMK MLAs into Cabinet': VCK leader D Ravikumar urges Tamil Nadu CM Vijay.<p>AICC top leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge are the other dignitaries who may attend the swearing-in ceremony.</p> .<p>The Congress-led UDF is planning to make the swearing-in of the party led government in Kerala after ten years a major event. The event will be held at the Central stadium adjacent to the government Secretariat in the heart of the city.</p><p>Apart from the Chief Minister, around 20 ministers are likely to be accommodated in the cabinet.</p>