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Tamil Nadu CM Vijay to attend V D Satheesan's swearing-in

Apart from Vijay, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy are also likely to attend.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 15:38 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 15:38 IST
India NewsKeralaTamil NaduVD SatheesanJoseph Vijay

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