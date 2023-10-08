Tamil Nadu natives who won Kerala's Rs 25 crore bumper lottery still await prize money

Four Tamil Nadu natives who won the Kerala government's Onam bumper lottery with a prize money of Rs. 25 crore will have to wait for some more time for a decision on getting the prize.

Apart from looking into the complaint that the ticket that won the bumper prize was sold out illegally in Tamil Nadu, the due process for awarding prize money to winners from other states also need to be carried out.

The draw of lots of the Onam bumper lottery was held on September 20 and four Tirupur natives have produced the bumper prize winning ticket. After agent's commission and taxes, the bumper prize winner will get Rs. 14 crore.