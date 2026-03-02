Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

TDB to file affidavit in Supreme Court to protect Sabarimala tradition in women entry issue

Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president K Jayakumar said the matter regarding filing the affidavit was discussed at a board meeting and a decision was taken to maintain the current tradition.
Last Updated : 02 March 2026, 09:58 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 March 2026, 09:58 IST
India NewsKeralaSupreme Courtsabarimala templeTravancore Devaswom Board

Follow us on :

Follow Us