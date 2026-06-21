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Homeindiakerala

Tension at worship centre's prayer meet venue in Kerala as BJP workers protest amid assault allegations

Later, the believers were allowed to enter the premises of the prayer hall and conduct prayers.
Last Updated : 21 June 2026, 08:44 IST
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Published 21 June 2026, 08:44 IST
India NewsprotestKeralaAssaultChristianworshipped

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