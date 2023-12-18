Tension continues in Kerala as Khan vs Pinarayi tussle all set to amplify further

SFI activists, who wore black dress, raised slogans against Khan.

Earlier during the day, Khan went on a surprise visit to Kozhikode's busy SM street, popularly known as 'Mitayi Teruvu', had the popular Kozhikode halwas, interacted with the public and posed for photographs. He even asked the police not to provide any additional protection.

He later said that only the 'SFI's Goondas sent by Vijayan' were protesting against him as he did not face any resentment from the public.

CPM and SFI alleged that it was a deliberate attempt to trigger tension and hence the protesters maintained utmost restraint. SFI also held Khan responsible for the death of an elderly who could not be taken to the hospital on time owing to the chaos caused by the latter's visit, said SFI state secretary P M Arsho.

Meanwhile, Pinarayi continued to slam the Congress and Youth Congress workers by justifying the action on them by his personal security for waving black flags at him during the ongoing mass outreach programme, which entered Kollam district on Monday.

Pinarayi said that the security officials were only doing their duties and also maintained that he did not see the agitators being roughed up.

Meanwhile, Congress and Youth Congress workers are scaling up their protest against the CM. A secretariat march would be held on Wednesday.

With SFI deciding to intensify the protest against Governor Khan, and Congress calling for a larger protest against the CM, Kerala is likely to witness heightened chaos in the coming days.